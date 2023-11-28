Dolphins vs. Commanders prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 13
A full betting preview for the Miami Dolphins' Week 13 clash against the Washington Commanders.
By Jovan Alford
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a dominating 21-point road win on Black Friday against the New York Jets. Miami will try to build off that performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, who have lost three straight games.
After only being held to 20 points in Week 11, The Dolphins looked like the team we saw at the beginning of the season, scoring 34 points against a solid Jets defense. Now they will play a Commanders’ defense that gives up a ton of passing yards and has allowed 30 or more points in three out of their past five games.
To no one’s surprise, Miami is a huge road favorite for the second straight week against a lesser opponent.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 7-4 ATS this season
- The Dolphins are 2-4 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC opponents
- Washington is 0-4-1 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Commanders’ past five games
Dolphins vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Robert Jones - G - Questionable
- Chase Claypool - WR - Questionable
- De’Von Achane - RB - Questionable
- Terron Armstead - OT - Questionable
- Jaelan Phillips - LB - Out
Commanders Injury Report
- James Smith-Williams - LB - Questionable
- Emmanuel Forbes - CB - Questionable
- Alex Armah - RB - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEx Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dolphins Record: 8-3
- Commanders Record: 4-8
Dolphins vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill: Hill has been on a ridiculous tear over the last two games, recording 19 receptions (23 targets) for 248 yards and two touchdowns. In last week’s win over the Jets, the star wideout had nine receptions (12 targets) for 102 yards and a touchdown. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hill have another 100-yard receiving game against the Commanders on Sunday afternoon, who haven’t defended the pass well this season.
Washington Commanders
Sam Howell: Howell’s first year starting in the NFL has been a roller coaster. He’ll have games where he throws three interceptions and looks out of sorts, which happened against the Bills and the Giants. Howell will also have games where he doesn’t have any turnovers and tosses a few touchdown passes. The Commanders hope the latter scenario plays out on Sunday against this Miami defense. This season, the former UNC quarterback is completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,339 yards for 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
After seeing teams such as the Eagles and Cowboys with high-powered offenses score 30-40 points on this Commanders’ defense this season, it could be a long day at FedEx Field for Ron Rivera’s crew.
The Dolphins offense is scoring 30.8 points and averaging 285.3 passing yards per game this season. Last week against the Jets, Hill and Jaylen Waddle both went over 100 receiving yards. The Commanders’ defense doesn’t have the same talent in the secondary as the Jets to contain these star-studded wide receivers.
Miami is only 3-3 on the road this season, with losses to the Bills and the Eagles. However, the Dolphins have shown us throughout the first 12 weeks of the season that they can defeat the lesser-talented teams. Give me the Dolphins and the points as their secondary gets a couple of interceptions on Howell.
