Dolphins vs. Eagles best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Braxton Berrios presents great value)
Breaking down the best bets to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football
One of the best games in the 2023 NFL regular season is set to take place tonight when the Miami Dolphins take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns for this game. Anytime touchdown bets are some of the most exciting to cheer for because all you need is for the player you wagered on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet is a winner.
I have three anytime touchdown bets I'm going to break down in this article.
If you want to tail any of these plays, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook because for a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $10 bet! Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Dolphins vs. Eagles
- Braxton Berrios Anytime TD (+550)
- Salvon Ahmed Anytime TD (+370)
- Julio Jones Anytime TD (+900)
Braxton Berrios Anytime TD (+550)
Braxton Berrios has just one touchdown o the season, but I think he's in a solid spot as a longshot to score his second. He's still seeing consistent targets week after week, and in what I believe will be an offensive shootout of a game, plenty of mouths are going to be fed on Sunday night.
If you want a dark horse bet to find the end zone, look no further than Berrios.
Salvon Ahmed Anytime TD (+370)
With De'Von Achane sidelined, Salvon Ahmed has slid into the No. 2 role and he's seeing a significant amount of snaps in this Dolphins offense. Last week, he played in 36% of snaps, running the ball six times while adding on three receptions and finding the end zone once.
Sure, Raheem Mostert is the obvious bet to place out of the two running backs, but Ahmen has much better value at +370 based on his usage.
Julio Jones Anytime TD (+900)
If you want to bet on a member of Eagles to find the end zone, why not their new acquisition, Julio Jones? He was put on the active roster this week so they may have a few designed plays for the veteran.
At +900, it's a fun bet to place if you can stomach betting on a member of the Eagles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!