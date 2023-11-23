Dolphins vs. Jets best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Braxton Berrios revenge game?)
By Reed Wallach
The Dolphins travel to MetLife Stadium for the first ever NFL game on Black Friday.
New York will turn to Tim Boyle in this one at quarterback, setting up for another futile offensive effort. However, the Dolphins' offense will be tested by an elite Jets defense, which players can we target to find the end zone?
Braxton Berrios is set to return from a hamstring injury in time to return against his former team while the emerging Miami defense may be in line to generate some scoring chances on Friday.
If you are looking to bet anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is giving new users $150 in bonus bets when they win their first moneyline wager of just $5!
Best anytime touchdown scorer for Dolphins vs. Jets in Week 13
- Braxton Berrios (+700)
- Miami Dolphins Defense (+700)
- Breece Hall (-110)
Braxton Berrios (+700)
Berrios has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but is set to return after a full week of practice. Berrios averages north of 40% of snaps when he has played this season and I believe this number is deflated due to his recent inactive streak.
The Jets are likely going to have Sauce Gardner blanket Tyreek Hill and focus a ton of attention on Jaylen Waddle. It's an elite defense, but there's a chance for Berrios to shine against his former team with little attention towards him.
Miami Dolphins Defense (+700)
The Jets are going to start Boyle in this one instead of Zach Wilson. This may sound crazy after watching Wilson play for a few years now, but Boyle is far worse. The betting market implies that as well with the line shifting two points against the Jets after the move.
Boyle has limited experience but has nine interceptions in the past three seasons and compiled 120 pass attempts. The Dolphins defense got Jalen Ramsey back from injury recently and he already has three picks in two games. I believe Miami can generate some havoc plays and potentially pick up a score against an out-matched Jets offense.
Get all of betting expert Iain MacMillian's bets for Week 13 with his weekly "Road to 272" column!
Breece Hall (-110)
The Jets are no sure thing to get into the end zone on Friday, but if someone is going to it will likely be Hall.
While he only has two rushing touchdowns on the year, he is playing on more than 60% of snaps since Week 6. The Jets are going to need to attack on the ground and keep Boyle out of harm's way. If you must take a bet on a Jets player to score, keep it simple with Hall.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!