Dolphins vs. Jets prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Black Friday Game
A full betting preview for NFL Black Friday action between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will face-off this week in the first ever Black Friday NFL game!
It was originally supposed be a game between Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers, but not only has that stolen from us, but we won't even see Zach Wilson in this game either. Instead, the Dolphins will face their Tim Boyle, who has been announced as the starter this week due to Wilson's continued struggles.
As a result, the Dolphins are listed as big time favorites in this AFC East showdown.
Dolphins vs. Jets odds, spread, and total
Dolphins vs. Jets betting trends
- Dolphins are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games
- Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Jets
- Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Jets' last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Jets' last seven home games
- Jets are 3-17 straight up in their last 20 games vs. AFC East opponents
Dolphins vs. Jets injury reports
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Durham Smythe - TE - Questionable
- Robert Jones - G - Questionable
- Robert Hunt - OT - Questionable
- Chase Claypool - WR - Questionable
- Braxton Berrios - WR - Questionable
New York Jets injury report
- Mekhi Becton - OT - Questionable
- Chazz Surratt - LB - Questionable
- Billy Turner - OT - Questionable
- Sam Eguavoen - LB - Questionable
- Michael Carter - CB - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Jets how to watch
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 3:00 pm EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PRIME VIDEO
- Miami Dolphins Record: 7-3
- New York Jets Record: 4-6
Dolphins vs. Jets key players to watch
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins' quarterback is well in the hunt for NFL MVP and having a good game against an elite Jets defense would go a long way in padding his MVP resume. He's coming off a performance where he completed 71.8% of passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders.
New York Jets
Tim Boyle: Alright, it's time to see what we get from the Jets' backup quarterback Tim Boyle. He has an 0-3 record as a starter in his career, completing just 60.8% of passes and throwing nine interceptions and just three touchdowns. Don't expect much from him on Friday.
Dolphins vs. Jets prediction and pick
This game features arguably the best offense in the NFL and the worst. Miami leads the NFL in yards per play at 7.0 and ranks second in EPA/Play. The Jets rank 29th in yards per play (4.6) and dead last in EPA/Play.
Spoiler alert: Tim Boyle isn't about to make the worst offense in football any better.
Even with the Jets elite defense, they may need to hold the Dolphins to fewer than 13 points if they want to cover this game, and I don't think they'll be able to do that. It may seem too obvious, but sometimes the obvious bet is the right bet. Give me the Dolphins to win and cover on Black Friday.
