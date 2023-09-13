Dolphins vs. Patriots prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 2
A full betting preview for NFL Week 2 action between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.
It was a dream start to the 2023 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins. The team went to Los Angeles as a 3-point underdog and came away with the win after a dominating performance from Tua Tagovailoa, which catapulted him up the MVP odds list.
Now, they'll play in their first divisional game of the season when they head to New England to take on the Patriots.
Can they keep the good times rolling Week 2?
I'll break down my best bet for this game in this article, but if you want my pick for the rest of the of the NFL Week 2 slate, you'll find them in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
If you're going to bet on the Dolphins this week and beyond, you might as well get something from it. For a limited time, PointsBet Sportsbook will give you $150 jersey credit for Fanatics when you place your first $50 bet! Just click the link below to take advantage of this great deal.
Now, let's dive into my betting preview for this Week 2 Sunday Night Football showdown.
Dolphins vs. Patriots odds, spread, and total
Dolphins vs. Patriots betting trends
- Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Dolphins' last 12 games
- Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Patriots
- The OVER is 8-1 in the Dolphins' last nine road games
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against AFC East opponents
- Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- Patriots are 12-2 straight up in their last 14 home games against the Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Patriots injury reports
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Julian Hill - TE - Questionable
- Elijah Campbell - S - Questionable
- Terron Armstead - OT - Questionable
New England Patriots injury report
- Cole Strange - G - Questionable
- DeVante Parker - WR - Questionable
- Mike Onwenu - G - Questionable
- Jack Jones - CB - Injured Reserve (hamstring)
Dolphins vs. Patriots how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Miami Dolphins Record: 1-0
- New England Patriots Record: 0-1
Dolphins vs. Patriots key players to watch
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: By almost every single metric you look at, Tua Tagovailoa had the best performance amongst all quarterbacks in Week 1. His 466 passing yards is the third most all time in a Week 1 games. He did throw one interception, but he more than made up for it with the rest of his play. He and Tyreek Hill might just be the best QB-WR duo in the NFL today.
New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne: There were a lot of questions surrounding the Patriots receiving core heading into the season, but Kendrick Bourne but his name out there in Week 1 as the guy to watch. he hauled in 6-of-11 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns, establishing himself as the top target for Mac Jones. We'll see if that level of production continues into Week 2.
Dolphins vs. Patriots prediction and pick
If there's one betting line that surprises me the most in Week 2, it's the Dolphins being favored by fewer than three points against the Patriots. I had little faith in the Patriots heading into the season, and while they had a chance to beat the defending NFC champions late in their game against the Eagles, I still wasn't impressed by their performance.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins offense has the most impressive performance of the entire opening week. They averaged 8.2 yards per play, which is 2.3 more yards per play than the next best team.
If they can produce at a level that's even close to their Week 1 numbers, they're going to be a tough team to beat all season. I won't hesitate to lay 2.5-points on them against New England in Week 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!