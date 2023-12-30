Dolphins vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 17
There's no question which game on the early slate of Sunday's action is the one to watch. It's the battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Just one week after playing (and beating) the top team in the NFC, the Ravens will turn around to take on the next best team in the AFC. The Dolphins also beat a top NFC team last week, squeaking by the Dallas Cowboys.
If you want to find out my best bet for the game, you can read about it in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're talking prop bets. Let's dive into it.
If you want to get in on the action, you should place your bets over at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager!
Bet on the Dolphins at FanDuel now!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Ravens
- Raheem Mostert OVER 47.5 rushing yards
- Jason Sanders OVER 1.5 Field Goals made
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 52.5 rushing yards
Raheem Mostert OVER 47.5 rushing yards
The Ravens have one of the best secondaries in the NFL so it may be smart for them to keep the football on the ground in this one. Heading into Sunday's action, the Ravens have allowed an average of 4.4 yards per carry which ranks just 22nd in the NFL.
Considering Raheem Mostert is averaging 67.5 rushing yards per game this season, he shouldn't have much of an issue surpassing his total for Sunday's game.
Jason Sanders OVER 1.5 Field Goals made
Jason Sanders is coming off a big game against the Cowboys, nailing all five of his field goal attempts with three of those being 50+ yards. The Dolphins may need him to have another big game on Sunday as they take on a stout Ravens red zone defense.
Teams are scoring touchdowns on just 38.64% of red zone trips against the Ravens so if the Dolphins' offense sputters out when they get close to the goalline, Sanders may be needed to get them a few points more than once.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 52.5 rushing yards
This Dolphins defense hasn't got the credit it deserves for being as good as they have been in the second half of the season. In fact, they rank second in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate since Week 10, which means they're well poised to slow down the potent rush attack of the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson is averaging 52.4 rushing yards per game this season which is exactly what his total is set at for this game so as long as the Dolphins keep him below his season average, we'll cash this bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!