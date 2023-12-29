Best Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Dolphins vs. Ravens in NFL Week 17
By Joe Summers
The Dolphins can grab the AFC's No. 1 seed by the horns in a pivotal matchup with the Ravens in Week 17 and we've got the best way to score a BIG payday backing Miami.
Here are my favorite players to have strong games in this crucial contest:
Best Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Dolphins vs. Ravens
1. Tyreek Hill MORE 92.5 Receiving Yards
It's the biggest game of the Dolphins' season and Tyreek Hill typically shows up for big games. He's cleared this number in four of his last five games, averaging 114 yards during that span.
Hill is no stranger to pivotal moments against these Ravens, having hauled in 11 passes for 190 yards and a pair of TDs in his last matchup with Baltimore.
With no Jaylen Waddle this week due to injury, it'll be the Tyreek show. I trust in Hill to deliver with the Dolphins' hopes at the No. 1 seed still alive. Hill can catch Christian McCaffrey in the Offensive Player of the Year race with a massive game - and I'm backing the best receiver in the game to come through.
2. Raheem Mostert MORE 0.5 TDs
Death, taxes, and Raheem Mostert scoring a TD. He's scored at least once in all but two games this year, suddenly becoming one of the NFL's most dependable running backs in his age-31 season.
If you think the Dolphins are going to score, even if just once, you have to like Mostert's chances. He's paired with Hill all year long to form one of the league's most reliable, fearsome offensive duos. Frankly, I thought his odds would be shorter than where they currently stand.
Whether he's catching passes or simply rushing, Mostert is the Dolphins' red zone threat. Mike McDaniel goes out of his way to get the halfback involved within the 20, and you can bet he'll make sure Mostert gets a score given his tight race with Christian McCaffrey for the NFL touchdown lead.
3. Jason Sanders MORE 1.5 Field Goals
The Dolphins move the ball as well as any offense in the NFL, but the Ravens have the third-best red zone defense in the league. Baltimore allows TDs on less than 39% of opponents' trips to the red zone, meaning Sanders will likely be a factor.
Sanders has at least two field goals in five of Miami's last six contests, making 16 of his 18 kicks in that stretch. Unless you think the Dolphins simply aren't going to score, it's logical to back Sanders in this spot.
He's made over 83% of his kicks for his career and should have plenty of opportunities in a game with a total set at 46.5. Oddsmakers think points will be put up - so should you.
