The Dolphins are in prime position to lock up first place in the AFC East with a loaded cast of stars
Monday Night Football Week 14 SuperDraft Picks
Now let's get into our best picks for Dolphins vs. Titans.
Tyreek Hill Over 106.5 Receiving Yards
Is there any player more fun to root for than Tyreek Hill this season?
Cheetah has already recorded 1,481 yards on his quest for 2K, including eight games with 100+ yards! Hill is in reach of his goal, and the Dolphins are 8-0 when he has 100+ yards.
It only makes sense that Miami sticks with what’s working, especially against a defense that’s allowing 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in NFL).
Tua Tagovailoa Over 286.5 Passing Yards
We like Hill, so is it any surprise that we ALSO like Tua?
Tagovailoa has one of the best WR duos in all of the NFL in Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and he’s thrown for 287+ passing yards in five games this season.
Tennessee is significantly better at defending the run, which could lead to Tagovailoa taking some shots downfield. And there’s always the chance that Hill breaks off a couple of ridiculously long plays.
DeAndre Hopkins Over 56.5 Receiving Yards
The Titans will likely be trailing in this game – at least at some point – and that means Hopkins should get his opportunities.
The dynamic receiver has been targeted heavily in Titans losses, averaging 4.4 receptions on 9.2 targets for 61.75 yards. He’s recorded 57+ yards in seven games this season (five were losses) and has averaged 15.5 yards per catch this season.
Miami is allowing just 96.6 rush yards per game (8th in the NFL), and if Tennessee can’t find success on the ground, Hopkins won’t have too much competition for targets.
