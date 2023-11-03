Dolphins will have to deal with yet another shake-up along their offensive line with Robert Hunt out
The Miami Dolphins will have to shake up their offensive line on Sunday after ruling right guard Robert Hunt out against the Chiefs.
By Brian Miller
Taylor Swift has made more national news than Patrick Mahomes so far this NFL season. Her dating Travis Kelce has become nauseous. One of her hit songs, "Shake It Off" is close to what the Dolphins will do with their offensive line.
Robert Hunt has been ruled out of Sunday's game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The Dolphins are going to bring him back slowly and with the team's bye week coming up after the Germany trip, Hunt will get nearly three weeks of rest.
With Hunt out, the Dolphins reportedly will slide Lester Cotton to the right side and start Robert Jones at left guard. While there has been no firm comments on Connor Williams, indications are that he will be ready to go and should start against the Chiefs. That will put Liam Eichenberg back on the bench.
Kendall Lamm and Austin Jackson will anchor both sides of the line. This week, the Chiefs will try and get quick pressure on Tua Tagovailoa by taking away his first and second reads forcing him to remain in the pocket as long as possible.
Losing Hunt is a big loss for the Dolphins. Miami's running game was the best in the NFL but now is faltering after so many injuries to the offensive front including the loss of Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, and Williams.
Miami has to find a way to keep the Chiefs from getting pressure on Tua while at the same time, opening holes for Raheem Mostert and the other running backs. If they can't, it will be a long day.
So far this year, the Dolphins have found success with their make-shift offensive front despite the injuries. Tua remains one of the least sacked QBs in the NFL. Sunday will be yet another test.