Dolphins will struggle to fill their needs and will most certainly create more
The Miami Dolphins have quite a few needs heading into the off-season and they will create more.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 season banged up along the offensive line but history has shown us that Chris Grier doesn't carry the same worry the rest of us do.
Miami could watch Robert Hunt and Connor Williams leave in free agency. Williams won't be healthy so if the Dolphins offer him a new contract before he is, that isn't smart unless it is cheap. At least they would control his rehab and he played well enough to deserve the consideration.
Over the last three seasons, Robert Hunt has been the most consistent lineman on the roster. Now, he could be gone. If he does leave, Miami will have to find a new right guard to go along with the need at left guard. If Williams can't return until mid-season, Grier has to decide if Liam Eichenberg is the solution at center and if not, then center is a position of need.
At left tackle, the Dolphins have a problem with Terron Armstead. Armstead is great when he is available. The Dolphins can't afford to release him, even after June 1st. Regardless, they need a reliable and available back up.
The offensive line should be the top priority for Grier. It was the inadequate play of the line that created issues late in the season for Tua Tagovailoa, or at least part of the issue.