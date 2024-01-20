Dolphins will struggle to fill their needs and will most certainly create more
The Miami Dolphins have quite a few needs heading into the off-season and they will create more.
By Brian Miller
If the offensive line isn't the biggest need for the Miami Dolphins, linebacker surely is.
How will Grier fix the linebacker unit? The middle linebacker position is in need of upgrade. Jerome Baker played well and David Long, Jr. had a good season as well. Neither are elite at their jobs. That isn't a knock but Miami needs a better unit.
The problem for the Dolphins though is no longer on the inside. Outside, the Dolphins have Phillips and Chubb but both are going to miss time early in the season and the Dolphins don't have any pass rushers on the roster.
Andrew Van Ginkel will be a free agent and should get a new contract offer from the Dolphins. He is consistent and would at least fill one of the holes but no matter what, Miami has to add more help at the positions outside and keeping Emmanuel Ogbah around isn't an answer.
Expect Grier to not spend a lot of money here. With Chubb and Phillips coming back, Grier will go the cheap one-year deal route for whoever he opts to sign to fill in. I wouldn't be surprised if a player like Justin Houston or Melvin Ingram are those guys.