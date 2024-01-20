Dolphins will struggle to fill their needs and will most certainly create more
The Miami Dolphins have quite a few needs heading into the off-season and they will create more.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't have a need at cornerback right now but that very well could change.
If needing help in several other areas isn't bad enough, the need for cap space could force the Dolphins to look deeper at Xavien Howard and then decide if he carries the same value on the team that his contract carries on the cap.
If the Dolphins opt to part ways with Howard he would be a post June 1st cut but the Dolphins would have to fill that hole in free agency or the draft. We learned this year that the Dolphins don't have a lot of faith in Cam Smith and that doesn't bode well for Miami's secondary.
Had Smith worked out this year, Howard would most assuredly be gone and there wouldn't be a hole to fill but with Smith remaining in Fangio's doghouse, losing Howard creates a hole that Chris Grier will mos assuredly overpay to replace.
Grier's history with the CB position isn't good. The big contract to Byron Jones came back to bite him and in the process made Howard upset. If Howard is willing to take a paycut, doubtful, he could be out and a new hole will open.