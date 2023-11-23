Dolphins won’t get away with those turnover issues vs. Jets
It’s a team that has lost three straight games and has scored a total of 24 points in those contests. It’s a club that is averaging 15.0 points per contest for the season. It’s a 4-6 squad that has totaled a mere nine offensive touchdowns.
And yet…yet...the New York Jets could make for a dangerous opponent on Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. That’s because the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins haven’t been as sharp or as productive offensively as it was earlier this season.
During the team’s 5-1 start, Mike McDaniel’s explosive club totaled 31 or more points in four contests. There was a total of nine turnovers in six games, three of those miscues (including an interception returned for a touchdown) in the 31-16 win over the Giants. The Dolphins have split their last four outings and scored points or less three times. McDaniel’s team has given up the football seven times and survived a three-turnover in last Sunday’s 20-13 win over the visiting Raiders.
All told the ‘Fins have committed 16 turnovers in 10 games this season, and 11 of those come via quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Coincidentally, the Jets have 16 takeaways in just as many contests. Robert Saleh’s club ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards per game allowed, and is tied with the Jaguars in terms of points permitted per game (20.4).
Of course, it’s not just the mistakes that have been plaguing McDaniel’s attack. The Dolphins have rushed for fewer than 100 yards rushing in three of their last four games. Even more disturbing is the fact that Miami has averaged 5.1, 5.3, 5.0, and 6.2 yards per play, respectively, in their last four outings. Those are the team’s four worst performances in that department this season.
Perhaps the ‘Fins could take advantage of an overworked Jets’ defense that has now given up the third-most rushing yards per game in the league this season. That’s one way to get Miami’s offense back on the beam after some sloppy play the last month or so.