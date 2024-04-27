Dolphins wrap 2024 NFL Draft doubling up on WR taking Tahj Washington in round 7
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins are bringing USC wide receiver Tahj Washington to Miami, taking the WR in round 7.
Washington will join Malik Washington who Miami selected earlier in the draft. Projected to be a 5th round pick, Washington fell to the 7th. The Dolphins loaded up on WRs and it will be interesting to see if either of them will stick.
Washington is considered a slot receiver at best in the NFL and few see him possessing the ability to jump outside. He is a tough receiver who can take a hit over the middle but he has more value as a punt/kick returner and in Miami, that is where he could compete for spot on the roster.
Weaknesses are the reason he dropped. He doesn't have the long arms that most WRs possess which doesn't allow him to go up high to take balls away in contested coverage. He isn't overly fast and doesn't seperate consistently. Again, he projects more of a special teams player to start his career and could end up a practice squad option for the Dolphins.
Miami will now focus on the undrafted rookie class that will start being filled in as early as tomorrow. Miami walked out of a draft that had only two early selections and turned the draft into a decent opportunity to solve future problems. Miami ended up selecting seven players after making one trade that got them back into the 4th round.
First round - Chop Robinson - EDGE
Second round - Patrick Paul - OT
Fourth round - Jaylen Whright - RB
5th round - Mohamed Kamara - EDGE
6th round - Malik Washington - WR
6th round - Patrick McMorris - Safety
7th round - Tahj Washington - WR