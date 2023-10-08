DraftKings NFL Promo: Bet $5 on Dolphins vs. Giants, Win $200 Instant Bonus
Win $200 in bonus bets plus daily no-sweat same-game parlays with this offer at DraftKings
Miami must be hungry for a bounce-back win after last week’s loss to Buffalo, and they’re in a great spot to do so against a struggling Giants team.
You can cash in on this game with $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens if you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on Miami vs. New York in Week 5.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus in time for today’s game:
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
DraftKings is giving you two offers combined into one with this promotion!
You’ll first be rewarded with $200 in instant bonus bets for placing your first bet of $5 or more. You can then ALSO choose to opt-in to one no-sweat bet same-game parlay (min. 3 legs) every day that this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Dolphins vs. Giants Week 5
It’s important to pay attention to the details above. You must deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more to receive your bonus.
Since you’ll get your $200 bonus instantly, you can go back in for more Dolphins bets, including anytime touchdown scorers, player props and more. Or you could bet on other NFL games or anything else!
You can also use your first no-sweat same-game parlay today.
If you hit, you’ll cash in like you typically would! If you don’t, you’ll receive the money you risked back as bonus bets to try again.
Now let’s make sure you know how to place your first bet.
Dolphins vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Your Dolphins are the biggest favorites of Week 5 and I bet you’re not surprised.
Miami is an 11.5-point favorite (-650 moneyline odds) at home against New York this week, but you don’t have to bet on the spread or moneyline to win your bonus.
You could instead bet on anything else, from over/under 48.5 total points to alternate spreads and much more.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ and scroll through the games until you see Giants at Dolphins.
Click on the matchup to see every associated betting option and then make sure you put at least $5 on that first bet!
Sign up with DraftKings while this brand-new offer lasts to make the most out of what should be a convincing Dolphins win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from DraftKings is only available in select states with legal sports betting.