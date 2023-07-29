Win $150 INSTANTLY on ANY $5 Dolphins Bet With DraftKings NFL Promo Code!
Earn a guaranteed $150 bonus backing your Dolphins today at DraftKings
By Joe Summers
Dolphins fans anxious for the new season can start profiting RIGHT NOW thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook's phenomenal NFL promo: Bet $5, Win $150 INSTANTLY on any bet! Without even needing to win, you'll receive $150 just for trying!
Here's how to get started:
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and wager $5 or more on any bet, you'll instantly receive $150 in bonus bets whether you win or lose. That's +3000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these steps and that $150 is all yours:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Wager $5 or more on any Dolphins bet
That's it! Once you place your wager, you'll instantly be credited with $150 in bonus bets to use as you see fit.
You can bet on anything you want, though note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first bet only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new DraftKings users in states with legal sports betting can claim this exclusive offer. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $150 - sign up for DraftKings now!
How to Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings offers tons of ways to back your Dolphins, including Week 1 odds, player props, season-long futures, parlays and more!
After you sign up and make your deposit, navigate to the NFL section to find all of your options. No matter what you bet on, you'll receive that $150 bonus.
In addition to stellar promos like this one, DraftKings also features exclusive odds boosts, a rewards program, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools. Sign up today to see why it's one of America's most popular sportsbooks!
Once you've done that, check out these other terrific offers available to Dolphins fans as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.