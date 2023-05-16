Bet $5, Win $150 INSTANTLY to Back Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1!
By Joe Summers
The Florida Panthers start their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes this Thursday and DraftKings Sportsbook is helping start the series with a HUGE win thanks to their NHL Playoffs promo: Bet $5, Win $150 INSTANTLY regardless of your wager's outcome!
As soon as you place your bet, you'll get $150. Here's how to get signed up:
DraftKings NHL Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on the Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets instantly without even winning your bet! That's +3000 odds guaranteed!
Just follow these steps and that $200 is yours:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1
Your bet can be on the moneyline or puck line and you'll immediately be credited with $150 in bonus bets just for placing your wager!
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the boost, though that first wager can be limited to just $5. The Panthers are short underdogs in the series but this will give you a guaranteed win, so you can keep backing Florida throughout the matchup!
Only new DraftKings users can claim this limited-time offer. The clock is ticking - sign up for DraftKings now before it's too late!
For those wanting to accumulate as much bonus cash as possible, here are a couple of other fantastic promos available for Panthers fans as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.