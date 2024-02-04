DraftKings Offers $200 Bonus to Bet on Football Props
Bet $5, unlock an instant $200 bonus!
Dolphins fans haven’t been able to watch their team in the Big Game for years, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun betting on props with house money!
DraftKings is offering you an instant $200 bonus just for placing your first bet of $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs – giving you house money for your best bets.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on KC vs. SF
Your first bet can be on anything and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses. But you must deposit $10+ and bet $5+ to receive your bonus.
Now you can bet on your best props, from players scoring touchdowns to the color of the Gatorade bath and more!
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds
You can bet on this game in tons of different ways, like picking a team to win or cover the spread.
Or you could bet on unique props like the coin toss, the MVP of the game and much more.
You could spread out your best bets, go all-in on your favorite wager or even bet on other sports before the Big Game to try and build your bankroll.
Make sure you have something to root for in the Big Game. Sign up for DraftKings today!
Want more bonus bets to wager on football? BetMGM has you covered. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on either San Fran or Kansas City. You'll instantly win $158 in bonus bets! Sign up with BetMGM today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from DraftKings and BetMGM sportsbooks are only available in select states with legal sports betting.