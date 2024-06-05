Drew Rosenhaus is ready to get Tyreek Hill what he deserves from the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill is the best receiver on the Miami Dolphins roster and he is probably a top-five WR in team history. He already set a record for the most money Miami has ever given a wideout, and he is about to reset that record again. Or so some in the media believe.
Drew Rosenhaus spoke with Josh Mozer and let it be known that the Dolphins know how "they" feel. Hill has wanted a new contract since the season ended. As other WRs continued to get new deals, Hill, one of the top three in the game, watched his contract numbers comparatively dwindle.
With the Justin Jefferson contract now signed, Hill's contract is a bargain. His agent knows this and has let the Dolphins know it to:
The Dolphins know they must make Tyreek Hill happy soon with a new deal
The Dolphins, of course, don't need to do anything. Hill is under contract until 2026, and while that year will likely get voided, Miami could shuffle around his current deal to pay him what others are making. It is a slippery slope that all NFL teams are navigating with rising salaries across many positions. Receiver is the latest to see massive increases over the last several seasons.
Hill doesn't have legs to stand on in terms of a new contract. NFL rules under the current CBA have made it much harder for players to hold out from training camp, if not nearly impossible, without big ramifications. Currently, players can be fined as much as $50,000 per day and that money is not able to be waived or returned to the player.
Cheetah has made no mention of holding out, and it is doubtful that he will. Regardless, the Dolphins will have to do something. Hill wants to remain in Miami for the duration of his career, says Rosenhaus, and that means the Dolphins are going to have to commit more money and more years to his current contract.