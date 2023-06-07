Durham Smythe has the Miami Dolphins TE spot on lockdown for 2023
By Brian Miller
Durham Smythe has the 53 man roster locked up for the 2023 season and his play has warranted the Miami Dolphins trust ahead of the season.
Durham Smythe - Tight End - Entering his 6th NFL season
- History
It's hard to believe that Smythe was drafted in the same year, 2018, as Mike Gesicki and it is even more surprising that it is the 4th round pick and not the 2nd round pick that remains a member of the Dolphins roster. Smythe has done everything the Dolphins have asked and has done it well. He continues to develop.
- Last season
In 2022, the Dolphins made Mike Gesicki their franchise TE but in the end, it was Smythe who locked up his future with a contract extension. In 2022, Smythe caught 15 passes, down from 34 the previous year. He only posted 129 yards which was way down from 2021 when he caught 357 yards of passes.
- Salary situation
$3.1 million cap hit in 2023. $6.25 million dead money hit if released, $3.1million saved if released.
- 2023 Preview
Smythe will continue being the tight end that best fits into Mike McDaniel's offensive system. He is a quality blocking tight end that still is developing. His ability to play in the passing game is good enough given what McDaniel wants out of the position.
Smythe is the most experienced of the entire TE room despite the fact Tyler Kroft has more NFL experience by years of service. Smythe has started 56 of 79 games he has played in.
Smythe has played in all but three games in his five-year career.