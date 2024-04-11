Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
This month's 2024 NFL Draft is going to surprise a lot of people.
After the run on quarterbacks with the first four picks, including a blockbuster trade, the rest of the first round will still feature quarterbacks, and teams that need one, will get a good one in the first round. This draft will change the makeup of certain teams and give at least six teams a new field general behind the center.
Wide receivers will make up other top picks, and the offensive lineman run very deep in the first round. There is an abundance of plug-and-play starters in this first round and virtually every player taken will inherit a starting role, especially the top two-thirds of the round.
So without further adieu, we start the first round. The Commissioner is at the podium and he calls the Chicago Bears.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California
With the Bears jettisoning Justin Fields out of Chicago and putting on the first plane to Pittsburgh, the Bears are able to select their main target in Williams, who has been projected to the Bears since the draft hoopla started at the end of the 2023 season. The Bears did Fields dirty and one day he will make them pay. Williams will prove to be a bust as Deion Sanders was correct that you cannot take a kid from a warm-weather University life and transplant him into a cold-weather climate. Williams will have a rough start to his Bears career and general manager Ryan Poles will be rethinking his decision to trade Fields by midseason.