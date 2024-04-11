Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Jerry Jones really wanted JPJ and hates it even more that he has to face him twice a year. The last time the Boys selected a center it was Travis Frederick and he lasted 11 seasons. Dallas replaces a piece of their aging defensive backfield by selecting Nate Wiggins over Cooper DeJean, based solely on Wiggins' speed.
25. Green Bay Packers - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Xavier McKinney will anchor the safety position and he was acquired through free agency and was paid the King's Ransom. DeJean will start at nickel and dime to start with before easing his way into an every-down player.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
Todd Bowles was visibly upset at losing Shaq Barnett to free agency, so he replaced Barnett with the best available edge rusher in Chop Robinson. Robinson had a great career and Penn State and there is no reason to believe that he will not get even better with NFL coaching in Tampa Bay.