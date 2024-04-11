Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Jer'Zhan Newton - DT, Illinois
I originally had Byron Murphy here, but I believe Newton is the better player and he goes first.
28. Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Mitchell is selected here to replace Stefon Diggs who was traded to Houston last month. Josh Allen gets another weapon to use on offense as the Bills look to get younger and faster. Look for Mitchell to be WR1 after not too long and he will be the go-to guy on that offense.
29. Detroit Lions - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Lions pair Kool-Aid up with his former Alabama teammate Brian Branch, who plays slot corner and this is a pick of need for Dan Campbell and the Lions. Kool-Aid was scheduled to have surgery on his ankle after his Pro Day but is anticipated to be back for the start of training camp. The injury was discovered during a routine medical procedure at the NFL Combine.