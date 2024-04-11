Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
Eric DeCosta just can't stay away from wide receivers in the first round of the draft. That might be why the Ravens always pick toward the bottom of the first round. Leggette has a better speed than Keon Coleman and has better hands. He also runs a crisper route so DeCosta does it again by selecting Leggette with the 30th selection.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
Latu slid down the draft the board for no apparent reason, although he was not that impressive at his Pro Day. The 49ers who always find a diamond in the rough at the bottom of the first round, find another and get the steal of the night with Latu.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Coleman can play the X, Y, or Z positions and can also return punts and kickoffs. The Chiefs like his versatility. They go receiver here due to the fact that they might lose Rashee Rice to a suspension for his reckless driving incident earlier this month.
What do you think about the first round that we laid out for you here? Please share your comments with me on Twitter @ScottSalomonNFL. Which picks do you agree with and which picks do you disagree with? I will be releasing another mock draft the week before the draft and we will see how it differs from this one.