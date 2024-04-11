Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
2. Washington Commanders - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury really wanted Williams with this pick, but it is patently obvious that he is not going to get his former student from their days together at Southern California. The Commanders shock the NFL and take McCarthy with the second pick over Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. McCarthy has had a tremendous post-season. First, he was the winning quarterback in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and then had a brilliant combine and Pro Day. It was his effort at the combine and Pro Day that propelled McCarthy into the second pick of the draft.
3. New England Patriots - Jayden Daniels, QB, Louisiana State University
The Patriots almost worked out a trade here with the Minnesota Vikings, but they stood pat and drafted their quarterback of the future in Daniels. Daniels surpassed Maye with a terrific offseason and really lit up his Pro Day by throwing to Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas, Jr., both first-round projections at wide receiver. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner starts for Jerod Mayo in the dawning of a new era in Foxborough.