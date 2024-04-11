Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
4. New York Giants - (Trade with Arizona Cardinals) - Drake Maye, QB, University of North Carolina
Here is our first trade of the night and it is a blockbuster. The Giants go all in on Maye and trade their first-round pick, the sixth selection of the draft, and two second-round picks, one this year and one in 2025 for the Cards to move down two spots. The Giants believe that Daniel Jones is not going to be ready to go when this season starts and the thought of having Tommy Cutlets as their main quarterback leaves a bad taste in Brian Daboll's mouth. Maye is selected here owns the job and becomes the next Eli Manning as they both had above-average talent, but incredible cerebral strengths.
5. New York Jets - (Trade with Los Angeles Chargers) - Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, The Ohio State University
Skills and speed-wise, there is no match to Harrison in the draft. He is head and shoulders the best wide receiver in the draft. However, there is much wrong with his head. He did not participate at the combine, electing to work out at his Ohio State Pro Day, but when Pro Day rolled around, he announced to the clubs that he would not be participating. For those reasons, the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh passed on Harrison and traded down with the Jets for their first-round selection at the tenth spot and various other picks in 2024 and 2025.