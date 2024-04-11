Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
6. Arizona Cardinals - (Trade with New York Giants) - Malik Nabers, WR, Louisiana State University
The Cards knew that they were not going to select Harrison for his crazy off-season decisions and settled on Nabers who is the second-best receiver in this draft. The Cards get a coup here as they also get the Giants' second-round selection this year and next year. This will be the gift that keeps on giving.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
It is no shock that the Titans need to improve their futility at the offensive line positions. They signed Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency to replace Aaron Brewer who left Tennessee to snap the ball to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.is plug-and-play and will protect Will Levis' blindside for many years to come.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Pass rush is a problem for Raheem Morris heading into the draft. He took care of the offense in free agency, but he knows that in order for the Falcons to be successful they need to get off the field on third down. That entails having an edge rusher that can blitz or stop the off-tackle runs and finish the drive. Turner is the best available defensive lineman on the board and he goes to Atlanta.