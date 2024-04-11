Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
9, Chicago Bears - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Bears give Williams a new toy as he has his third-down receiver and the receiver that will check down and get him out of trouble. Bowers can run the seam route, fall into a comfortable spot in the zone, and get the key first-down receptions. He is the best tight end in the draft and the Bears go all out on offense to give Williams a security blanket that he can rely on when he gets into trouble or has a distance to go on third down.
10. Los Angeles Chargers - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Coach Jim Harbaugh knows the importance of winning the trench wars and adding Fashanu will go a long way to improve the Chargers defective offensive line. He will protect William's blind side and open holes for the running backs and this will prove to be a great, non-sexy pick. Harbaugh won a title at Michigan last season with the trenches being built from within. Look for him to do the same thing with the Chargers.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Bo Nix, QB, University of Oregon
The Vikings get their guy. They waited patiently and watched the top four signal callers go off the board and they got Bo Nix, who they really wanted and fell in love with during the Senior Bowl. This might be a reach for Nix as he was slotted to go later in the first round, but sometimes you have to overspend to get the player that you want. Nix settles the Vikings quarterback problems of the last year and he goes on to have a successful career.