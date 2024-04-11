Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
12. Denver Broncos - Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington
Penix is the last available quarterback with a true first-round grade and he is exactly what Sean Payton wants and you can start drawing comparisons to Drew Brees. With Nix going off the board at 11, the Broncos take no time in submitting the card with Penix, Jr.'s name on it and make him their first-round selection and franchise quarterback. With Nix going to the Vikings at 11, the Broncos take the best quarterback available and that is Penix, Jr. who had a tremendous off-season. Payton is not giving the keys to his offense to Jarrett Stidham so this is a pick of necessity.
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Aldarius Mims, OT, Georgia
It was widely speculated that Penix, Jr. was the pick here, or that the Raiders were going to try and trade up to grab him or Nix, but with the signing of Gardner Minshew during free agency, and still having Aidan O'Connell on the depth chart, the quarterback position was not one of great need. Fixing the aging offensive line is and the Raiders go with the best tackle left on the board and select Mims from Georgia.
14, New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State University
The Saints and Dennis Allen need help on the offensive line desperately and this was a no-brainer pick as with Mims off the board the pick before, Fuaga became the next best player available at a position of great need. Fuaga is a plug-and-play starter and takes over from the first practice and never looks back.