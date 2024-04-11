Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Odunze finally gets picked as he dropped a few spots as not many teams were looking for perimeter receivers. He had a tremendous pro day, but the receiver was not really a pick of need in the draft until now. He is the next receiver of the board. I don't know why, but his stock drops in the off-season, despite good workouts. The Colts go with the best player available here and give Anthony Richardson a speedster that he can unload on.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Geno Smith's biggest problem last year was that he was always running for his life and constantly scrambling out of the pocket and trying to make plays on his own because of the line breakdowns. Fautanu doesn't have a long drive from the Seattle campus and finds a home on the Seahawks line as a plug-and-play tackle for the next 10 years.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Qunyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jaguars needed to address the positions in the secondary with this draft. They take a speedster from Toledo to serve as their cover corner. They compare him to a Revis-type player that they can put on an island and let him do his work.