Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - J.C. Latham - OT, Alabama
This is a position of need for Cincinnati and they upgrade their offensive line with the big guy from Alabama. Alabama tackles don't have a rich history in the NFL, but Latham was coached well and faced top competition every week in the SEC. I like the pick of Latham here and he starts from day one and protects Joe Burrow's blind side.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
This is the first real surprise of the draft as the Rams look for their apparent to Matthew Stafford who is not getting any younger and is showing signs of fading into the abyss. Rattler will ride the pine and learn the first season but take over the Rams offense in year two.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Graham Barton, Guard, Duke
This pick has ramifications for the Steelers and the Dolphins, who pick next. The Steelers protect their quarterback by drafting the top interior offensive lineman on the board and taking him away from Miami, who was looking for their plug-and-play left guard. Barton will play next to Broderick Jones, last year's top pick and they will form a formidable duo for Najee Harris to run behind.