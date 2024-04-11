Early trades shake up this latest 2024 first round NFL mock draft
Quarterbacks are plentiful in the first round of the NFL Draft and six are taken in the first round, with four going in the top four selections. The first round has a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft and other trades scattered throughout the rest of the rounds.
21. Miami Dolphins - Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas
The Dolphins hit a home run here with speed and more speed and added a piece to their offense that seems patently unfair. Worthy ran a 4.21 at the Combine and when you add him to the same high-octane offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you give Tua Tagovailoa three different weapons that he can use downfield to score points. The Dolphins go with Worthy over Adonai Mitchell solely on speed, which Mike McDaniel can never get enough of. Worthy might be picked a little early, but McDaniel will overspend for the speed.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon
The Eagles find a replacement for Jason Kelce and Powers-Johnson takes over the position for the next dozen years. JPJ can play any position on the interior offensive line, but he is the best center in the country. This is a pick of necessity for the Eagles, but also a pick of the best available player at a position that they really need.
23. Minnesota Vikings - Brian Thomas, WR, Louisiana State University
Nix gets a deep threat here as the Vikings look for a replacement for K.J. Osborne who left the twin cities for greener pastures in New England. Thomas is the best receiver still on the board and is going a little later than they expected, but the Vikes welcome him with the 23rd pick in the first round.