Elijah Campbell needs to continue to develop to make the Miami Dolphins roster.
By Brian Miller
The additions of Jalen Ramsey and Cam Smith this off-season is going to create interesting storylines in training camp for players like Elijah Campbell who will be fighting for a roster spot.
Elijah Campbell - Cornerback - entering 4th NFL season
- History
Campbell attended three different colleges in his career and eventually went undrafted. He was originally signed by the New York Jets in December of 2020 but after he was waived again by N.Y., the Dolphins added him in November.
He made enough of an impression to earn playing time his first season with Miami, appearing in 3 games. In 2021, he appeared in 7 games before injuries to the secondary got him on the active roster 16 times last year.
- Last season
Campbell started one of 16 games in 2022 registering one pass defensed and 12 tackles. While he didn't start, he played 80 defensive snaps and 69% of the special teams snaps on the season. This year, Campbell will need to improve as he faces tough competition for a rosters spot.
- Salary situation
$1.01 million cap. $1 million free space and no dead money if released.
- 2023 Preview
Can Campbell make a roster that is full of quality corners? He will be competing with Nik Needham, Trill Williams, and Kader Kohou for one of the mid-roster spots at corner. Miami could keep 9 or even 10 CBs and the more they keep the better Campbell's chances are.
If Needham and Williams remain healthy, Miami could enter September with six definitive roster spots being handed out but that shouldn't be a big problem for Campbell who should shine over the deeper members of the team.