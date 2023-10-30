Emmanuel Ogbah is a trade the Miami Dolphins should make with Cleveland
The Miami Dolphins are not in the buying market from what has been rumored but one rumor has the Browns interested in Emmanuel Ogbah.
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah is the lost man on the Miami Dolphins defense. He is still productive, less consistent, and getting paid very well. It's a perfect opportunity to move a player that will not be on the roster in 2024.
According to one rumor circulating on the internet (you know how that goes) the Browns are looking for an edge rusher and have contacted the Dolphins about Ogbah.
Just because someone cites it as a rumor doesn't mean there is meat to the rumor at all. Still, this is an opportunity for the Dolphins should this be a real interest for the Browns.
Ogbah is providing depth for the Dolphins at this point. Even with Jaelan Phillips missing time, Ogbah hasn't been the go-to for Vic Fangio.
In his 2023 campaign, Ogbah has taken only 24% of the defensive snaps, 132 to be precise.
In his 8 games, Ogbah has 2.5 sacks, an interception, 8 combined tackles, and has three games where he didn't register a single stat including the last two weeks.
Moving on from Ogbah makes a lot of sense given the salary that carries beyond this season. The Dolphins are likely to release Ogbah after the season so getting something for him makes sense even if it is a late-round draft pick or a swap of players.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. The issue for Miami is that the team is flying to Germany tonight if they haven't left already. Ogbah will be on that flight. That is not to say the Dolphins still can't trade him but it would be more likely if he were to stay home.