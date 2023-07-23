Emmanuel Ogbah likely starting his final year with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins will start camp on Tuesday when veterans like Emmanuel Ogbah report and for some players, like Ogbah, it could be their last.
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah needs to have a big season. A big season for the Miami Dolphins. Still, even if he does, he is likely to be asked to take a paycut and that will likely lead to him being released by March when the league new year begins.
Last season, Ogbah finished the year on IR but prior to his designation, he wasn't nearly the player he was the two years prior and now, a mounting salary will almost certainly put his 2024 in question.
The Dolphins have a lot of moves they need to make next season. Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Raekwon Davis all need new contracts and Miami isn't bringing all three back.
Ogbah will account for $17.8 million in cap money next season and $13.8 million of that is recoverable. That number jumps to $15.8 if Miami opts to make him a post-June 1st release like they did with Byron Jones this year.
This season, the Dolphins and their fans should expect a better year from their DE. Now healthy, Ogbah will slide into the outside edge again opposite Jaelan Phillips and with the addition of Bradley Chubb, there is a good chance that all three make big impacts this season. The question for Ogbah is can he do enough to stick around after this season?
Some have wondered if Ogbah would make it through to the 53 man roster this year. Ogbah's cap hit would nearly be the $17 million total he will count against the cap this season. Miami would get minimal return on a release making Ogbah far more valuable on the field in 2023.