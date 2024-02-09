Empty handed: Miami Dolphins players get left out of NFL season awards
The Miami Dolphins were shut out of the NFL's 2023 post season awards Thursday night.
Las Vegas was not lucky for Tua Tagovalioa or Tyreek Hill Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony that handed out the year-end awards across the league.
Both players were finalists for Associated Press post-season awards and neither came away with the hardware.
Tagovailoa was a finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, but the award was presented to Cleveland Browns' quarterback Joe Flacco.
Hill was a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year, but Christian McCaffrey of the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers took home the top prize.
McCaffrey finished the 2023 season with a league-high 1,459 rushing yards, along with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Hill led the league with 1,799 receiving yards, scoring a league-high 13 receiving touchdowns.
Other finalists for the award included Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson, Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver Ceedee Lamb and Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott.
Tagovalioa, meanwhile, was nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year Award due to the fact that he missed the end of the 2022 season with concussions. Tagovailoa finished fifth in the voting with 21 points and four first place votes.
Tua was a finalist along with Damar Hamlin, who missed most of the 2022 season with heart problems after he took and hit and collapsed against Cincinnati in a nationally-televised Monday night game. Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford rounded out the finalists for the award.
Flacco won the award despite only playing the last five games of the season after he was signed on November 19 as a street free agent by the Browns. He led them to a string of victories over a four-game periodthat propelled the Browns to the wild-card playoffs.