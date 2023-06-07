Eric Saubert: Miami Dolphins newest TE could prosper in Mike McDaniel's offense
By Brian Miller
Eric Saubert could be the most versatile of the Miami Dolphins tight end entering the 2023 season but if he is, it's a small amount over Durham Smythe.
Eric Saubert - Tight End - Entering his 7th NFL season.
- History
Saubert was drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent only two seasons with the Falcons before moving to Chicago for a season and then the Jaguars for a year before landing in Denver for the past two seasons. He attended Drake College.
- Last season
In 2022, Saubert posted his best statistical season of his career. He caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 148 yards and one touchdown. It was the first time he caught double-digit passes and eclipsed 100 yards. Saubert isn't a big pass-catching TE but he can be used reliably in that aspect of the game. He is a good blocking TE who should pair well opposite Smythe and is capable of sealing the edge in run blocking.
- Salary situation
$1.685 million in cap space. $850K dead money, $835K recoverable
- 2023 Preview
it is a big change in recent years when Miami was paying out bigger money for TEs. Mike Gesicki was a mult-million dollar TE as was Smythe and even Cethan Carter who barely played. Saubert won't make much money but has the ability to make an immediate impact on the roster given his ability to block and catch passes despite the lack of use in the passing game over the years.
While it will initially be blocking assignments for Saubert, I expect him to get more involved in McDaniel's passing game as the season moves on. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see Saubert put up the best numbers of his career this season, which in reality, wouldn't take much.