Error in judgement or bad luck? Bradley Chubb done for the year after ACL tear
The news from Miami wasn't good on the first day of 2024. Bradley Chubb tore his ACL.
By Brian Miller
Bradley Chubb will miss the Miami Dolphins game against the Bills and the playoffs. He will also miss the start of next season. MRI results have confirmed, per reports, that he suffered an ACL tear.
The idea of keeping Chubb in the game with three minutes left and down by 30 has been criticized since the game ended on Sunday afternoon. Why was in the game at that point? The Ravens were using backups and the Dolphins were not playing for anything, even pride.
The truth is, it was non-contact. The injury could have happened running to the sideline had he jumped the wrong way. Had it been contact, maybe there is a bigger reason for placing blame. Instead, it was a freak accident that Miami has to move on from.
Now, the Dolphins will play for the AFC East title next Sunday night and they will do so without their two best pass rushers. Miami lost Jaelan Phillips a month ago.
Why Chubb was in the game doesn't matter anymore. He is done for the 2023 season and now it is a matter of when he can return.
The news on Xavien Howard's foot is still unknown at the time of this writing. Howard left Sunday's game in the first quarter and it was reported that he couldn't push off or turn on the foot. It's another huge loss to the Dolphins secondary should he not be able to play. In his absence Sunday, Eli Apple struggled in basic coverages.