ESPN analyst shows Dolphins' GM Chris Grier love for his fantastic offseason
ESPN analytics analyst Seth Walder gave the Miami Dolphins a grade of A- for their work this offseason in signing free agents versus the free agents that they lost. This goes a long way for Chris Grier, who was chastised early in free agency for not extending Christian Wilkins or Robert Hunt.
Losing Wilkins and Hunt was painful for the Dolphins, but they have persevered and have signed quality players that can almost make up for the hits that they took in losing two key starters. Walder also astutely points out that the Dolphins will receive compensatory third-rounds selections in the 2025 NFL Draft for the losses of Wilkins and Hunt.
Chris Grier deserves praise from Miami Dolphins fans for this his work this offseason
Walder added that the best move that Grier made was signing cornerback Kendall Fuller in free agency. The move that he disliked the most was the signing of former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
Walder brought up the fact that Miami did not wallow in its own pity and went out and signed quality replacements for every position that they lost a key player. Miami went out and signed Brooks, Fuller, center Aaron Brewer, who is likely to replace Conner Williams, edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., plus more.
Grier was also praised for locking up the talents of Jaylen Waddle on a three-year extension. However, like so many fans out there, there are questions as to why quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not signed to a contract extension yet. Walder questions Tagovailoa's true talent level and says that it is not necessary to give him a long-term extension. The team can always use the franchise tag on him next year should a deal not get done this offseason.
Walder, despite ranking every team in the NFL, and referring to draft choices for certain teams, did not discuss any of the talent that Miami acquired through the draft. He did not opine on first-round draft choice Chop Robinson or any of the other draftees.