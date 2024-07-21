ESPN report says a Tua Tagovailoa extension 'does not appear close' ahead of camp
What's going to end up happening here? Training camp for the Miami Dolphins is just about here, but there are still several unanswered questions surrounding this team. At the top of the list, there's uncertainty about the future of Tua Tagovailoa with the franchise.
The former first-round pick is waiting to get an extension done with the front office, but Chris Grier is playing hardball with his stud signal-caller. That sure looks like it's going to prevent the pen from being put to paper before Miami takes the field for camp.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler just came out with an update on things and his sources are telling him that things are not close in terms of a mega-deal being finalized. Tagovailoa is holding out for market value dough, but his GM is hesitant to put that kind of money on the table. Oh brother.
The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa aren't making progress on a new deal
"I have been told after asking around the league that the ballooning quarterback market has thrown a wrench in things just a little bit. You got Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence now making close to $55 million a year. Tua just led the league in passing and showed he can be durable playing 17 games last year, so that cost a great deal of coin. Miami's gotta reconcile that and figure it out, but luckily for them they've got about six weeks of training camp and preseason to try to hash all of that out before Week 1, but it does not appear close right now. "- Jeremy Fowler
The hope among the fanbase was that things would be done by now and this wouldn't be a worry with training camp just about here. Instead, it's looking like things will remain uncertain for Tagovailoa, which is not what he wants to be dealing with.
Neither do his teammates. Guys like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead have voiced how Tagovailoa should be paid like one of the top QBs in the game. They surely don't want to be talking about this the rest of the offseason. Grier is known for holding out in giving his guys monster extensions, but this is a game he can't and shouldn't be playing with Tua - it could come back to haunt him.