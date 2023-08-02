ESPN's Stephen A. Smith continues his worthless Miami Dolphins hot-takes but he is getting attention
ESPN has been a mess for a few years now and Stephen A. Smith is not gaining any new fans with his takes on the Miami Dolphins. Now he is targeting Tua Tagovailoa.
By Brian Miller
ESPN is nothing like it was and soon could be even less than that if rumors of Disney moving on from the company comes true. On First Take this morning, Smith continues his assault on the Miami Dolphins.
Quick rewind. Earlier this week we listened to the outspoken talking-head say that he isn't a fan of Mike McDaniel and hates listening to him talk. Now, he is saying that he doesn't see how martial arts training is going to help Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, he doesn't think it will.
Tua was asked about a back flip he did at practice by one of the local media members. He explained it was not a back-flip but instead, was hit from the front, rolled back and did a back-flip summersault. Something he apparently learned in his martial arts training.
If that helps Tua, great, if it is something that gives him more confidence and reduces his risk of injury then it is great. Taking stabs at a QB who came off two and maybe three concussions last season, isn't intelligent.
Smith hasn't earned a lot of respect from most NFL fans over the last several years. He is brash and often speaks without thinking ahead. Still, it is that kind of talk that gets the ratings up and he apparently has found an audience to chide.
Unfortunately for Smith, Dolphins fans are pretty relentless when they start defending the team. I would hate to see all the vitriol that he is being hit with on social media. I bet it is entertaining.