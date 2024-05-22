Every Monday Night Football Game on the 2024 NFL schedule
By Brian Miller
The Monday Night Football schedule in 2024 will have some great games on tap for the upcoming season, and now that the schedule has been released, we know what those games are. This year, the Dolphins will play twice on Monday Night Football: in Week 4 against the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium and again in Week 10 when they visit the Rams.
We can't wait to see what Miami and Tua Tagovailoa will be able to do in primetime. With that said, there's a loaded MNF schedule for fans to enjoy starting on Sept. 9:
September MNF schedule
Week 1: Sept. 9 - N.Y. Jets at SF 49ers
Week 2: Sept. 16 - Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3: Sept. 23 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Week 4: Sept. 30 - Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
October MNF Schedule
Week 5: Oct. 7 - New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: Oct. 14 - New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Oct. 21 - Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Oct. 28 - New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
November MNF Schedule
Week 9: Nov. 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneeers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10: Nov. 11 - Miami Dolphins at L.A. Rams
Week 11: Nov. 18 - Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: Nov. 25 - Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers
December MNF Schedule
Week 13: Dec. 2 - Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
Week 14: Dec. 9 - Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: Dec. 16 - Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Dec. 23 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Week 17: Dec. 30 - Detroit Lions at SF 49ers
There will be no game on Monday Night Football in Week 18 to allow all teams the extra day to prepare for the playoffs.