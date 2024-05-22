Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Every Monday Night Football Game on the 2024 NFL schedule

The 2024 NFL schedule will see some great games played on Monday Night Football this season

By Brian Miller

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Monday Night Football schedule in 2024 will have some great games on tap for the upcoming season, and now that the schedule has been released, we know what those games are. This year, the Dolphins will play twice on Monday Night Football: in Week 4 against the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium and again in Week 10 when they visit the Rams.

We can't wait to see what Miami and Tua Tagovailoa will be able to do in primetime. With that said, there's a loaded MNF schedule for fans to enjoy starting on Sept. 9:

September MNF schedule

Week 1: Sept. 9 - N.Y. Jets at SF 49ers

Week 2: Sept. 16 - Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: Sept. 23 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: Sept. 30 - Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

October MNF Schedule

Week 5: Oct. 7 - New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: Oct. 14 - New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Week 7: Oct. 21 - Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: Oct. 28 - New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

November MNF Schedule

Week 9: Nov. 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneeers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Nov. 11 - Miami Dolphins at L.A. Rams

Week 11: Nov. 18 - Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: Nov. 25 - Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers

December MNF Schedule

Week 13: Dec. 2 - Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Week 14: Dec. 9 - Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Dec. 16 - Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Dec. 23 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: Dec. 30 - Detroit Lions at SF 49ers

There will be no game on Monday Night Football in Week 18 to allow all teams the extra day to prepare for the playoffs.

feed