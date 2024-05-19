Every NFL Sunday Night Football game on the 2024 schedule
Sunday night football will return to the NBC schedule in 2024 with a new slate of hard-hitting games
By Brian Miller
NBC will broadcast the first game of the 2024 NFL season on Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Ravens. They will also broadcast the first regular season game played in Brazil on Friday night of Week 1. NBC will televise three games on opening weekend, with the third kicking off the slate of Sunday Night Football games.
The Miami Dolphins will appear in one Sunday Night Football game on NBC this season. That will come in Week 17 and is subject to being flexed. Miami will play the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, and that will be a Thursday night broadcast by the NBC network.
The full slate of SNF games shakes out below!
- Week 1 - Sept. 8 - Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Week 2 - Sept. 15 - Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
- Week 3 - Sept. 22 - Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 4 - Sept. 29 - Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 5 - Oct. 6 - Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 6 - Oct. 13 - Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
- Week 7 - Oct. 20 - New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 8 - Oct. 27 - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 9 - Nov. 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 10 - Nov. 10 - Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
- Week 11 - Nov. 17 - Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
- Week 12 - Nov. 24 - Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Week 13 - Dec. 1 - San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
- Week 14 - Dec. 8 - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 15 - Dec. 15 - Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 16 - Dec. 22 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 17 - Dec. 29 - Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
- Week 18 - TBD - The final Sunday game will be decided at least two weeks before the season's end.