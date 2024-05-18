Every Thursday night football game of the 2024 NFL season
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL schedule will feature games on Monday, Sunday, Friday, Thursday, and even one Wednesday this season. Miami Dolphins fans can't wait to see Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and others in primetime this year.
With that said, here is a look at every game being played on Thursday night this campaign:
Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - The season will kickoff with a repeat of the 2023 AFC Championship game. The Super Bowl may not be on the line, but this game should be a fantastic start to the 2024 NFL season.
Week 2: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins - The Dolphins will get Buffalo in Miami early in the season, albeit at night. It's a huge early inter-division game that will kickoff the Thursday night Amazon slate of games in 2024.
Week 3: New York Jets at New England Patriots - This game could be an early yawner. The Patriots are not expected to be a great team in 2024, but maybe an upset could be in the making.
Week 4: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants - The race for the NFC East comes to primetime early in 2024.
Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons - Division games are typically good and this one will showcase the Falcons trying to climb the division.
Week 6: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Not all games on Thursday night are intriguing. The 49ers will be heavy favorites.
Week 7: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints - Sean Payton returns to Denver for the first time.
Week 8: Minneosota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - The Vikings have a new QB, so this one may not be as enjoyable, but watching a rookie could still be fun.
Week 9: Houston Texans at New York Jets - The NFL is banking on the Jets being good with Aaron Rodgers starting. This game, if he is healthy, could be a great game that may have tie-breaking possibilities later in the season.
Week 10: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens - Big implications are possibly on the line with these two division rivals.
Week 11: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - The Commanders must beat the Eagles if they have a shot at the division.
Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns - Two weeks removed from the Bengals and Ravens Thursday night game, this one is another big AFC North showdown.
Week 13: Three games on Thanksgiving and one on Friday
- Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions - 12:30 pm - CBS
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - 4:30 pm - FOX
- Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers - 8:20 pm - NBC
- Black Friday - Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Amazon Prime
Week 14: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions - A great late season division game that will have NFC North title implications.
Week 15: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - Back-to-back division games with a division title potentially on the line.
Week 16: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals - The AFC North will play its third inter-division game on a Thursday night in 2024.
Week 17: Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears - This game has the potential to be flexed out of primetime.