Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Jackson Powers Johnson!
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The first name on my wish list for the Dolphins is the player we're highlighting today: Jackson Powers Johnson.
By Daulton Drew
Jackson Powers Johnson, AKA JPJ, is widely regarded as the best center in the upcoming draft. Should Miami take him if he is available at 21?
JPJ is a 6'3 325 lb center from the University of Oregon. He was a 4-star recruit who played a backup role for the Ducks in his first two seasons until he burst onto the scene in 2023 where the 21-year-old junior won the Rimington Trophy which is awarded to college football's top center.
Jackson Powers Johnson has the size and quickness to excel in Mike McDaniel's wide zone scheme.
Strengths:
- His speed allows him to get to the second level in a hurry, and he is a good blocker in space
- Great hand placement, should rarely get called for holding
- Showed good, if not quite elite, power for the position
- Excellent intelligence. Reportedly called protections at Oregon. Saw just one noticeable mental error through all of the film I watched.
- High potential. As a one year starter, he will improve with more reps and good coaching.
- He has the versatility and size to play guard at the next level
Weaknesses:
- He is raw in pass pro. He has a tendency to be stiff, slow out of his stance at times.
- Needs to work on footwork in pass pro. His run blocking footwork isn't perfect, but it is very good.
- Not a lot of aggression on tape. There are plays where he is aggressive, but I found myself looking for more
- Does not shoot his hands violently. His placement is great, but I found he lacked a punch on many occasions.