Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Jackson Powers Johnson!
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The first name on my wish list for the Dolphins is the player we're highlighting today: Jackson Powers Johnson.
By Daulton Drew
Jackson Powers Johnson is a plug and play guard or center in the Miami scheme
JPJ told reporters at the Combine that he would be "honored" to play for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins. After watching some films from this season, I don't think JPJ would have any issues stepping in at center or guard and starting right away for the Dolphins. The system he was in at Oregon is extremely similar to Miami's.
In the passing game, the ball gets out quickly, so the requirements for pass blocking are simply "get in the way." This is especially true late in the season when injuries began to pile up. In the earlier games when Tua had time to throw, he was lethal. JPJ will be able to anchor down and give Tua time. His technique and footwork are a work in progress, but he is a huge upgrade from Eichenberg or Cotton.
In the rushing attack, his ability to get to the second level is paramount as Connor Williams and Rob Hunt are often seen climbing to linebackers. JPJ is not as consistent as Williams at being able to lock up with linebackers, as he has a tendency to push or wall off instead. This is something he can improve, but the ability to reach the second level quickly is what makes him a solid fit for this team.
