Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Xavier Worthy
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The next player up is the fastest player in NFL Combine history: Xavier Worthy.
By Daulton Drew
Xavier Worthy has seen his value take a boost after an incredible performance at the combine. Is he on the Dolphins' radar?
Worthy is a 5'11" 165lb wide receiver coming out of the University of Texas where he had a productive junior year corralling 75 passes for 1,014 yards and 5 touchdowns. Worthy has seen a jolt in the excitement around him as a player due to a stellar combine that rated him with an "Athleticism Score" of 98. He broke the record for the 40-yard dash at the combine running a 4.21. Combine that with a 41" vertical, and he has started to turn some heads, with many believing he will sneak into the first round.
Could Worthy's slender frame give teams pause about selecting him in the first round?
While much of the chatter has been about his elite speed, and rightfully so, there have been some questions about whether he can hold up through the grind of an NFL season. He has been compared to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, but Hill plays around 185lbs, which is nearly 20lbs heavier than Worthy.
A more apt comparison may be Devonta Smith of the Eagles. He stands at 6ft 170lbs. Many people had concerns with his frame as well, as two receivers came off the board before Smith was taken following a historic Heisman campaign. All he's done since then is put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons after 900 yards his rookie year. Also, for what it's worth, he has only missed one game in his career.
Throughout Worthy's career, he has suffered two injuries, a broken finger, and an ankle sprain. Neither of those seems to be caused by a slender frame. I wouldn't worry about his size. Smaller receivers also have a knack for staying untouched, I'm looking at you, Tyler Lockett.