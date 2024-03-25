Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Xavier Worthy
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The next player up is the fastest player in NFL Combine history: Xavier Worthy.
By Daulton Drew
Xavier Worthy's Speed Could Add Another Weapon in the Miami Passing Attack
Strengths:
- His unmatched speed allows him to get up on DBs allowing him to break his routes for big separation or run right by them to get open deep.
- While not a technician, his speed and shiftiness make him a good route runner; similar to Tyreek Hill.
- Plays a lot tougher than his size may suggest. He is not afraid to put his head down and fight for yards
- Shifty in space and is rarely tackled by the first defender
- Great vision to find openings in the screen game and great balance on the sidelines on screens.
- Hands improved quite a bit this season.
- He has an elite mentality. He is a dog. He always wants the ball and is ultra competitive.
Weaknesses:
- His frame may cause issues against bigger press corners if he plays on the outside
- Lacks physicality in most aspects of his game.
- Had some drops through his career, but as I said, he improved in 2023.
- Will fumble on occasion
- He is a willing run blocker at times, but he will never be a "good" run blocker.