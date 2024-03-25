Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Xavier Worthy
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The next player up is the fastest player in NFL Combine history: Xavier Worthy.
By Daulton Drew
Xavier Worthy is an elite WR3 option with potential to take over for Tyreek when he's gone.
Worthy would offer plenty as a 3rd option in the Dolphins offense, though his numbers may not be explosive right away. He would add another dangerous weapon, and spread defenses thin to cover all of the speed demons for the Dolphins.
He is capable of being an underneath threat on slants and drags or opening up the rest of the field as he stretches the defense vertically. He also offers value as a return man should Miami use him in that role. While Miami still may need a big receiver, I like the idea of having three burners for defenses to stress over.
The most exciting thought of drafting Worthy is the long-term planning of Tyreek's departure. He probably has 2-3 years left in Miami, but the Dolphins will still need someone with elite speed to keep the offense afloat. Waddle can fill that role, but so could Worthy. Going from a 1-2-3 punch of Hill, Waddle, and Worthy to a 1-2 punch of Waddle and Worthy would make Tyreek's absence more seamless as Miami thinks about the future.