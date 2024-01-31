Everything you need to know about this weeks Pro Bowl games featuring Dolphins players
The Pro Bowl game is now a series of skill copetitions and flag football. The meaningless NFC vs. AFC full contact game is gone forever.
By Brian Miller
Once again the Pro Bowl Games will be coached by Eli and Payton Manning but the real fun is what will take place in the series of events.
The Pro Bowl Games will start on Thursday, February 1st and run through Sunday. The first live skills challenge will air on ESPN from 7 to 8:30 pm from Orlando, Florida.
Fans wanting to attend can purchase tickets for the flag football game on Sunday. It will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will air on ESPN, DisneyXD, ABC, and ESPN+.
This year, six Miami Dolphins players were voted into the Pro Bowl. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, and Jalen Ramsey.
When each Pro Bowl event will take place!
Thursday:
Precision passing - QBs will compete in an old-school favorite of timed passing to hit targets
Best catch - A drill for WRs that fans will vote on. The catches will be pre-recorded.
High Stakes - Players will catch balls from a Jugs machine while trying not to drop the ones they already caught.
Closest to the Pin - A simple golf challenge to try and, well, get closer to the hole.
Dodgeball - It is pretty self explanatory.
Kick Tac-Toe - Kickers will try and complete a tick-tac-toe board by kicking the ball.
There will be nothing on Friday or Saturday ahead of Sunday's events.
Sunday:
Madden Head-to-Head - Two players will compete on Madden 2024 using the Pro Bowl rosters.
Gridiron Gauntlet - A relay race pitting six members from each squad against each other through various obstacles that stretch a full field.
Tug-of-War - NFC vs. AFC in a five on five tug of war competition.
Move the Chains - Linemen will compete in a strength and teamwork competition that involves a lot of heavy lifting and moving.